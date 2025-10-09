Listen Live
Entertainment

Kandi Burruss Joins "& Juliet"

Kandi Burruss Joins “& Juliet”

Kandi Burruss celebrates new Broadway opportunity

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 01, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Kandi Burruss, known for her work on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is set to join the cast of the hit Broadway musical & Juliet as Angélique for a limited three-month engagement starting in December. Burruss, a Grammy-winning artist, has a diverse entertainment career that includes music, theater, and production. Her involvement in Broadway has expanded beyond acting to producing, showcasing her commitment to supporting theatrical productions. The musical & Juliet offers a fresh take on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy with a modern twist, featuring contemporary pop music and themes of female empowerment. Burruss’s upcoming role in the production adds to her impressive and varied career in the entertainment industry.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
Local

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote

Happy House 2025
Events

Free Family Fun! Happy House Returns Thursday, October 23

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Young black woman listening to music on her phone at subway station
12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs
Sports

Joe Mixon Update and Saquon Barkley Documentary

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

MUTS 2025
Contests

Majic Under The Stars Returns Oct. 25 with Keith Sweat, Xscape, October London & Cupid!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close