Kandi Burruss Joins “& Juliet”

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Kandi Burruss, known for her work on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is set to join the cast of the hit Broadway musical & Juliet as Angélique for a limited three-month engagement starting in December. Burruss, a Grammy-winning artist, has a diverse entertainment career that includes music, theater, and production. Her involvement in Broadway has expanded beyond acting to producing, showcasing her commitment to supporting theatrical productions. The musical & Juliet offers a fresh take on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy with a modern twist, featuring contemporary pop music and themes of female empowerment. Burruss’s upcoming role in the production adds to her impressive and varied career in the entertainment industry.

No lies here! @Kandi joins the Broadway cast of & Juliet starting December 11. 💖 Tickets on sale now at the link in bio.



📸: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/UBpV3cU3xR — & Juliet Broadway (@AndJulietBway) October 9, 2025