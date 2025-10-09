Listen Live
News

Ohio Woman Accused of Cutting Boyfriend’s Privates After Break-In

Police in Toledo accuse a woman of kicking in her boyfriend’s door and slicing his scrotum in a brutal attack.

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ohio Woman Assault
Source: Canva / Radio-One

Police in Toledo say one woman took “cutting ties” to a whole new level.

Law enforcement says Jeanita Hopings, 45, forced her way into her boyfriend’s home on October 7 by kicking down the front door. Once inside, officers claim she used an unknown instrument to cut his scrotum so deeply that one testicle was exposed.

The victim went to a hospital for emergency treatment. Meanwhile, a warrant has been issued for Hopings on charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary. She has not yet been taken into custody nor entered a plea.

Hopings has no known felony history, but Lucas County court records show past traffic misdemeanor cases. The warrant affidavit describes the wound as severe and graphic. And that’s probably putting it mildly.

The victim reportedly came downstairs after hearing a disturbance and was immediately attacked. Authorities continue to search for Hopings, and community members are being asked to be on the lookout.

This incident is shocking, to say the least, due to its violent and outrageous nature. It’s likely safe to say that injuries involving genitals remain rare in official crime reporting.

Whether Hopings had a motive or prior conflict with the victim is not yet clear. Their relationship, text exchanges, or prior disputes may surface during the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Ohio Moves to Make Charlie Kirk Memorial Day Official

Ohio Minimum Wage Will Increase in 2026 Under New Proposal

12 Cities In Ohio With The Most Millionaires

Ohio Woman Accused of Cutting Boyfriend’s Privates After Break-In  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Police Lights
News

Officials Respond as 22 Bodies Found in Houston-Area Bayous in 2025

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs
Sports

Joe Mixon Update and Saquon Barkley Documentary

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

Young black woman listening to music on her phone at subway station
12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

The Madd Hatta Show
Entertainment News

Does a Woman’s Past Kill Her Value?

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close