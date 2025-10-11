A’ja Wilson’s Post-Game Moment With Bam Adebayo Is The ‘Love & Basketball’ Energy We Need

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

On Friday, October 11, the Las Vegas Aces sealed their dynasty status, defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 to claim the 2025 WNBA Championship. A’ja Wilson – the league MVP – led her team with a jaw-dropping 31 points, commanding the court like only she can.

But what really had us in our feelings wasn’t the historic win; it was the moments that followed. A’ja, full of joy, exhaustion, and pure gratitude, wrapped her arms around her boyfriend Bam Adebayo. She whispered, “Thank you for believing in me.”

That tender exchange gave us straight-up 90s Love & Basketball vibes, and we love to see it. It was soft, real, and rooted in mutual support. It was giving “to my man, thank you to my man,” in the most authentic way possible.

A’ja Wilson Deserves It All – She Is That Girl

A’ja has built her career on more than points and trophies. She’s a two-time MVP, a back-to-back champion, an entrepreneur, a cultural influencer, and the kind of athlete who moves with grace and purpose.

Every time she steps on the court, she shifts the game. But she’s also never been shy about acknowledging the people who pour into her along the way. And seeing Bam right there, emotional and proud, reminded us all that showing up during your partner’s biggest moments? That’s the real definition of relationship goals.

We might need to ask A’ja what her prayer was.

A’ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo: A Relationship Timeline

A’ja and Bam’s relationship has been building quietly, rooted in shared ambition and mutual respect. Rumors first swirled in 2024 when the two were spotted together during Team USA’s Olympic training camp and later seen side by side in Paris.

By early 2025, A’ja playfully confirmed what fans already knew, referring to Bam as her “favorite Olympian” during her South Carolina jersey-retirement ceremony. Since then, the two have mastered the art of public-private love. A’ja has worn Bam’s number on sneakers; Bam has rocked her signature Nike “A’One” shoes on the court. They show up for each other — at games, ceremonies, and milestones — never overshadowing one another, just standing side-by-side in support.

When A’ja fell into Bam’s arms after that championship win, we all exhaled and celebrated right along with her. We love to see women being loved on real bad – especially after a major accomplishment like a WNBA championship.

We’re calling it now: A’ja and Bam are the modern-day Love & Basketball couple we didn’t know we needed. Move over, Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps. There’s a real Black sports power duo taking center court. And we’re rooting for them just as hard as we root for her jump shot.

