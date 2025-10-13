‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested as Fugitive

Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty

Darius McCrary, the actor who rose to fame as the lovable Eddie Winslow on Family Matters, has been arrested in San Diego, California, after failing to appear in court for a child support case. According to records from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, McCrary was taken into custody last Sunday near the U.S.-Mexico border and spent five days in jail before his release was arranged.

Entertainment Weekly reports that McCrary’s arrest stemmed from an outstanding warrant issued when he missed a scheduled court appearance. The actor is now facing a felony charge connected to the child support case, with his next court date set for October 15.

McCrary’s representative, Cassandra Barlow, told reporters that the actor’s absence from court was not intentional. She explained that the Oakland County court in Michigan mailed his appearance notice to a P.O. Box, giving him just three days to respond. “By the time he saw the notice, the date had already passed,” she said, adding that McCrary was ill and had reduced how often he checked his mail.

Barlow also said McCrary had contracted COVID-19 around that time and submitted a doctor’s note to the judge to explain his condition. “He wasn’t running from anything,” she emphasized. “He was in Tijuana partnering with a real estate developer who’s building homes for the homeless. He was there to speak encouragement and light to those in need.”

McCrary has had previous legal troubles involving child support. In 2015, he was briefly jailed in Michigan for failing to pay $5,500 in back payments but was released after making restitution. Four years later, in 2019, he finalized a contentious divorce with his ex-wife, Tammy Brawner, who was granted full custody of their daughter, Zoey. As part of that settlement, McCrary was ordered to attend parenting and rehabilitation classes and undergo random drug testing.

Beyond his legal challenges, McCrary has built a long career in film and television. After Family Matters ended, he appeared in Big Shots (1987), voiced Jazz in Michael Bay’s Transformers (2007), and portrayed Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless from 2009 to 2011. In recent years, he’s had roles on shows like The Leftovers, Star, and Monogamy.

Despite his recent arrest, McCrary’s camp insists that the actor remains focused on his work and charitable efforts. “This was just an unfortunate mix-up,” Barlow said. “Darius is committed to doing good, staying healthy, and continuing to share positivity both on and off screen.”

