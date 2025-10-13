Dave East’s Karma 4” Release Party Brings Celebs and Nipsey’s Spirit

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Hip-hop heavyweights and tastemakers packed into a private Brooklyn venue for an intimate listening party celebrating Dave East’s upcoming album Karma 4 and his first major project as an independent — dropping October 15. The night brought out industry favorites including Fabolous, Maino, and Millyz, all in support of East’s latest evolution in storytelling, authenticity, and legacy. Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers was in the building to capture the magic for Radio One.

“Karma 4” marks a defining chapter in Dave East’s career — a return to the gritty, introspective lyricism that made him a fixture in New York hip-hop, while showcasing a matured sound rooted in growth and self-reflection. The project’s striking cover art pays homage to Tupac Shakur’s legendary VIBE Magazine cover, symbolizing East’s respect for the culture’s icons and his place in that lineage.

Among the album’s standout moments is the highly anticipated track featuring Nipsey Hussle, recorded just 12 months before the Los Angeles rapper’s untimely passing. The collaboration — lovingly cleared and approved by Nipsey’s family — is one of the most emotion***al moments on Karma 4, capturing both artists’ shared spirit of hustle, brotherhood, and authenticity.

“When I met Nip, everybody that was with me grew up with him,” East recalled. “I met him in L.A., off Crenshaw and Slauson in his parking lot right where that happened. I called him and said, ‘I’m in L.A.’ He said, ‘Go to the store.’ I just had Kairi — he said, ‘I’ma get you and your daughter a package together. Just go over there.’ At this time, Fatts was in the store. Rest in peace Fatts — that was his left-hand man. Fatts got me together, got me all kind of Crenshaw s**t for my moms, my daughter. Nip pulled up and from that day on, we were locked in.”

The bond between East and Nipsey went far beyond music. Before Nipsey’s passing in 2019, the two had been working on a joint project together — a dream cut short, but never forgotten.

“We were six songs in. We were planning a tour and all of that,” East shared. “F*** rap. I’m going to keep it 100. That was my n***a. Anything we did together or anytime I had to be around that n***a, I cherish it. It’s wack he went out like that. That n***a’s a king. Kings ain’t supposed to go out like that. But that’s the world we’re living in. It’s wack he went out like that, but it sharpened me and a million other n***as up. He went out like a G.”

Their friendship has continued to inspire East’s own entrepreneurial moves — including the opening of his first store in Harlem. “Bought my first store today,” he wrote when announcing the news. “I told Nipsey he laid the blueprint for real ones everywhere.”

Karma 4 reflects that same blueprint — merging music and message, hustle and heritage. Alongside the Nipsey feature, the album boasts collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Jeremih, Jacquees, Key Glock, Stove God Cooks, Larry June, Mozzy, Harry Fraud, Mike & Keys, and Maino. The project follows 2020’s Karma 3, which featured a star-studded lineup including Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Jeezy, and Benny The Butcher.

Five years later, Karma 4 arrives not just as another mixtape sequel, but as a full-circle moment — an artistic statement about survival, success, and staying grounded in the midst of both.

In recent months, East has been teasing snippets from the project, including his new single “Stand On That” featuring Jeremih, and a hard-hitting freestyle on Kai Cenant’s Mafiathon 3, where he previewed the unreleased Nipsey verse. He also dropped a new visual for “Demon,” setting the tone for a record whose hard beats and aggressive vibe feels both classic and contemporary.

At the Brooklyn listening event, East thanked those who’ve supported him since the early Karma days. Surrounded by peers, producers, and fans who’ve witnessed his journey from Harlem streets to Def Jam star, the night felt more like a family celebration than an industry showcase.

With Karma 4, Dave East delivers more than an album — he delivers a continuation of a legacy. One that honors Nipsey Hussle, uplifts the culture, and proves that authenticity in hip-hop never goes out of style.

