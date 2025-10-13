Listen Live
News

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 13, 2025

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sybil Wilkes wyntk thumbnail
Source: REACH Media / Reach Media

Sybil Wilkes is back with what you need to know, reminding us all of the power that comes from being informed and empowered. From honoring our shared histories to breaking down the latest political and economic news, here’s a recap of the top stories impacting our community.

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 13, 2025  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Indigenous Peoples Day

Today, we recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, a time to honor the history, culture, and resilience of Native communities. For African Americans, this day holds a special significance, highlighting a deep and often overlooked connection rooted in a shared struggle against oppression. From the brutality of colonial displacement and enslavement to centuries of cultural solidarity, the intertwined stories of our communities deserve to be remembered and celebrated.

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 13, 2025  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Federal Workers Being Layed Off

IIn Washington, the Trump administration has begun laying off thousands of federal workers amid the ongoing government shutdown. White House budget chief Russell Vogt confirmed that over 4,000 employees across seven agencies are being affected. This move follows the president’s long-stated goal of shrinking the federal workforce, though employees are entitled to a 30-day notice before termination.

READ MORE STORIES

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 13, 2025  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Trump’s New Tariffs

On the international front, President Trump announced a significant escalation in the trade war with China. In response to Beijing’s tighter control over rare earth minerals, a 100% tariff on Chinese goods is set to take effect by November 1. Additionally, the administration will impose export controls on critical software, a direct counter to China’s new licensing requirements for foreign companies.

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 13, 2025  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Celebrating a Living Legend

Finally, we celebrate a living legend. Born on this day in 1938, Shirley Caesar rose from humble beginnings in Durham, North Carolina, to become the undisputed “Queen of Gospel.” After joining the iconic group the Caravans in 1958, she launched a groundbreaking career that has inspired millions. Let’s honor her incredible legacy and continue to celebrate the powerful heritage she represents.

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 13, 2025  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 13, 2025  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
American flags displayed in front of a southern home
15 Items
Family & Parenting

15 Most Affordable Cities To Live In Texas

MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Crime

More Than 30 Missing Kids Found in Texas Human Trafficking Sweep

Jourdan Dunn donates blood
Health

Sickle Cell Awareness with Dr. Michelle Brucknor

Police Lights
News

Officials Respond as 22 Bodies Found in Houston-Area Bayous in 2025

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs
Sports

Joe Mixon Update and Saquon Barkley Documentary

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close