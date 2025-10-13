Source: REACH Media / Reach Media Sybil Wilkes is back with what you need to know, reminding us all of the power that comes from being informed and empowered. From honoring our shared histories to breaking down the latest political and economic news, here’s a recap of the top stories impacting our community. ✕ Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 13, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Indigenous Peoples Day Today, we recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, a time to honor the history, culture, and resilience of Native communities. For African Americans, this day holds a special significance, highlighting a deep and often overlooked connection rooted in a shared struggle against oppression. From the brutality of colonial displacement and enslavement to centuries of cultural solidarity, the intertwined stories of our communities deserve to be remembered and celebrated.

Federal Workers Being Layed Off IIn Washington, the Trump administration has begun laying off thousands of federal workers amid the ongoing government shutdown. White House budget chief Russell Vogt confirmed that over 4,000 employees across seven agencies are being affected. This move follows the president's long-stated goal of shrinking the federal workforce, though employees are entitled to a 30-day notice before termination. READ MORE STORIES

Trump's New Tariffs On the international front, President Trump announced a significant escalation in the trade war with China. In response to Beijing's tighter control over rare earth minerals, a 100% tariff on Chinese goods is set to take effect by November 1. Additionally, the administration will impose export controls on critical software, a direct counter to China's new licensing requirements for foreign companies.