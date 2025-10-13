Listen Live
Mark Sanchez Immediately Turns Himself In After Hospital Release

Mark Sanchez Speaks Out For First Time After Hospital Release & Arrest Following Stabbing

Published on October 13, 2025

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

After a long week in the hospital recovering from stab wounds, former NFL quarterback and current analyst Mark Sanchez has been released.

His first stop? The courthouse to turn himself in for his drunken role in an altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver while in Indianapolis to cover the Colts game against the Raiders.

But fresh off getting released and walking through the hospital’s exit doors, he was immediately asked if he had anything to say to the people of Indianapolis.

“I’m focused on my recovery, and I just want to thank the first responders,” he said. He also shouted out his surgeon, saying she saved his life and that he’s recovering slowly.

Then he went to the Marion County Community Justice Campus to have his mugshot and fingerprints taken, which he had agreed to do before being permitted to leave the state of Indiana. He was also required to post a $300 bond, but that was handled days ago.

He’ll be back in the city on November 5 to face four criminal charges, including battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication endangering life.

Sanchez didn’t reveal much else to the cameras, but he did say that he misses his kids. Soon after, model Erin Campaneris, the mother of his eldest son, released a statement about the drama surrounding him.

She offers well wishes to the victim as she navigates their son’s feelings, but adds that “Now that everything is out in the open, my focus hasn’t changed. I have always been concerned for his safety and for what he is exposed to. Sadly, none of this is surprising to me.”

It all stems from October 5, when a man later identified as Perry Tole stated that Sanchez got into his truck without permission and refused to get out. He blocked him from calling his supervisor, too, so he eventually tried to dissuade him by spraying him with pepper spray, but Sanchez continued to approach him in a threatening manner, so he stabbed him several times.

Footage then shows a stumbling and bloodied Sanchez outside a nearby bar with stab wounds to his chest. Tole’s condition was even worse as he suffered a laceration to the face and injuries to his head, neck, and jaw were so severe that he was unable to attend his son’s wedding.

In addition to the six years in jail Sanchez is facing, he and his employer Fox have been named in a lawsuit “failed to supervise Sanchez” and that the company “knew or should have known” about his “unfitness as an employee, propensity for drinking and/or harmful conduct.”

See the ongoing reactions to Sanchez’s legal saga below.

