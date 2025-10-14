Usher Being Honored by Billboard

Source: Ian Maule / Getty

USHER will be honored as the Legend of Live at the 2025 Billboard Live Music Summit on November 3. The event will take place at 1 Hotel West Hollywood and will celebrate USHER’s successful Past Present Future Tour, which included 83 international concerts. The summit will also feature a guided sound bath experience and panels on various topics in live entertainment. Tickets for the event are available at BillboardLiveMusicSummit.com

.@Usher will take center stage as the 2025 Legend of Live honoree at Billboard’s Live Music Summit 🏆



.@Usher will take center stage as the 2025 Legend of Live honoree at Billboard's Live Music Summit 🏆



Get tickets to the #BillboardLiveMusicSummit, taking place Nov. 3 in Los Angeles: https://t.co/sbvo5Kpx9O pic.twitter.com/6E2QR8aFXT — billboard (@billboard) October 14, 2025