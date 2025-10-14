Listen Live
Usher Being Honored by Billboard

USHER to Be Celebrated as ‘Legend of Live’ Honoree at 2025 Billboard Live Music Summit

Published on October 14, 2025

2025 WNBA Finals - Game Two - Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces
Source: Ian Maule / Getty

USHER will be honored as the Legend of Live at the 2025 Billboard Live Music Summit on November 3. The event will take place at 1 Hotel West Hollywood and will celebrate USHER’s successful Past Present Future Tour, which included 83 international concerts. The summit will also feature a guided sound bath experience and panels on various topics in live entertainment. Tickets for the event are available at BillboardLiveMusicSummit.com

