Listen Live
Entertainment

Petition To Replace Bad Bunny?

Viral Petition Asks NFL to Replace Bad Bunny with Country Star George Strait for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bad Bunny Super Bowl
Source: General / 97.9 The Box

A petition has been launched urging the NFL to replace Bad Bunny with George Strait for the Super Bowl halftime show, citing concerns about the rapper’s political views. The petition has garnered over 5,100 signatures, arguing that George Strait embodies unity and American values. Bad Bunny has been vocal about his anti-ICE stance and concerns about performing in the U.S. due to potential ICE raids. The NFL has not commented on the petition or the potential change in halftime show performers.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
American flags displayed in front of a southern home
15 Items
Family & Parenting

15 Most Affordable Cities To Live In Texas

MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Crime

More Than 30 Missing Kids Found in Texas Human Trafficking Sweep

Jourdan Dunn donates blood
Health

Sickle Cell Awareness with Dr. Michelle Brucknor

Police Lights
News

Officials Respond as 22 Bodies Found in Houston-Area Bayous in 2025

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs
Sports

Joe Mixon Update and Saquon Barkley Documentary

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close