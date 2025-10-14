Source: General / 97.9 The Box

A petition has been launched urging the NFL to replace Bad Bunny with George Strait for the Super Bowl halftime show, citing concerns about the rapper’s political views. The petition has garnered over 5,100 signatures, arguing that George Strait embodies unity and American values. Bad Bunny has been vocal about his anti-ICE stance and concerns about performing in the U.S. due to potential ICE raids. The NFL has not commented on the petition or the potential change in halftime show performers.

Some fans have launched a petition to replace Bad Bunny w/ George Strait for Super Bowl Halftime Show. https://t.co/rqGLRw3HhF pic.twitter.com/UFgb1dfezh — TMZ (@TMZ) October 13, 2025