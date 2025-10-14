Techie Tuesday: Why You Might Want to Hold Off on the iPhone 17

Source: Apple / apple

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to the iPhone 17, you might want to pump the brakes. As exciting as new Apple launches can be, early buyers are already running into issues — the kind of problems that usually get ironed out after the first few months.

According to Beyoncé ATL, a self-proclaimed gadget fan, there’s one golden rule when it comes to new tech: never buy the first batch. “You always let them work out the kinks,” she explained, and that advice is proving right again with Apple’s latest release.

Users are reporting Wi-Fi connection drops, Bluetooth glitches, and even signal issues during phone calls. A new controversy called “ScratchGate” has been trending online after shoppers noticed visible scratches on display models in Apple Stores. Apple claims the scratches came from the display stands, not the phones themselves, but it’s still left some customers uneasy.

Apple has already released a software fix for Apple Intelligence glitches with the new iOS 26 update, but key problems like the Wi-Fi instability and dropped calls remain. “If you’re looking to upgrade, I’d wait until after Christmas or early next year,” Beyoncé advised. “By then, the bugs will be worked out and you’ll probably get a better deal.”

And for those interested in the new AirPods, Apple is reportedly working on a fifth-generation model that includes a tiny built-in camera. The goal? To detect hand movements and gestures, allowing users to change songs, answer calls, or interact with other Apple devices without touching them. “It’s wild,” Beyoncé said. “You’ll be able to just move your fingers or make gestures, and your AirPods will respond.”

But the biggest buzz this week isn’t just about Apple — it’s Amazon’s Alexa Plus, a new AI-powered version of the popular home assistant. The update adds conversational “companionship” features that let users have full back-and-forth talks with Alexa — something many find unsettling.

“I downloaded it in my house, and I had to delete it,” Beyoncé shared. “I caught my son in his room talking to Alexa like it was his best friend, telling it how his day went. That’s when I said, ‘No, this is too much.’”

The new Alexa is designed to remember past conversations and recognize individual voices, even distinguishing between family members. It’s meant to feel more “human,” but for some parents, that realism feels too personal. “It’s kind of creepy,” Beyoncé admitted. “It sounds like you’re talking to a real person.”

Beyond gadgets, she warned parents to keep a closer eye on what their kids are posting online. Agencies like ICE are reportedly hiring additional staff to monitor social media activity, including that of minors, in an effort to track potential threats. Meanwhile, Snapchat will soon start charging users to store memories, similar to Apple’s iCloud — meaning those throwback moments won’t stay free for long.

From phones to AI companions, Beyoncé says the key takeaway is simple: “Stay informed, stay cautious, and talk to your kids. Technology’s moving fast — faster than ever — and it’s up to us to make sure we’re using it wisely.”

For more gadget updates, she invites listeners to connect with her at @BeyonceATL for the latest tech talk and shopping tips.

