Listen Live
Entertainment

Earth, Wind & Fire Doc Helmed by Questlove Heading to HBO

Earth, Wind & Fire Doc Helmed by Questlove Heading to HBO

The documentary will hit the streamer in 2026.

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Earth,Wind & Fire at Grammy Awards
Source: Bob Riha Jr / Getty

Questlove is doing it again. He’s now poised to direct his fourth music documentary, this time on the iconic group Earth, Wind & Fire.

The band was formed in Los Angeles by Maurice White in 1969. He added his brother Verdine White and Phillip Bailey, the band’s main vocalist, and a group of exceptional musicians, including what would become a renowned horn section. Maurice specifically intended for Earth, Wind & Fire to spread positivity through uplifting songs and music.

Songs like “September,” “Shining Star,” and “That’s the Way Of The World” became major hits, helping the band accomplish its goal. They eventually sold over 100 million albums, earned nine Grammy Awards, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2019, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

The documentary will come to HBO in 2026.

“I’m honored to tell the story of Earth, Wind & Fire and the deep meaning behind their message and music,” Quest said in a statement. “To grow up listening to the music is one thing, but to be handed the keys to the kingdom of preserving history is another. I can’t imagine a better platform on which to share this documentary with U.S. audiences than HBO.”

Questlove, The Roots’ drummer and a cultural force as part of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the past 10 years, is on his fourth music documentary. The first, 2021’s Summer of Soul, focused on the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969, which included performances by Gladys Knight and the Pips, Mavis Staples, and Sly and the Family Stone.

In 2022, Quest won the Academy Award for Best Documentary for Summer of Soul.

His second doc, Sly Lives (aka The Burden of Black Genius), about the life and legacy of Sly Stone, was released on Hulu in February. His third, Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music, was made for the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, premiering on Peacock earlier this year.

Maurice passed away in 2016, but Verdine, Bailey, and other members of Earth, Wind & Fire are still around to add to Quest’s storytelling. The band was just honored with a Grammy tribute special last month.

Watch a clip of the band talking about their accomplishments before the show.

Earth, Wind & Fire Doc Helmed by Questlove Heading to HBO  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
American flags displayed in front of a southern home
15 Items
Family & Parenting

15 Most Affordable Cities To Live In Texas

MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Crime

More Than 30 Missing Kids Found in Texas Human Trafficking Sweep

Jourdan Dunn donates blood
Health

Sickle Cell Awareness with Dr. Michelle Brucknor

Police Lights
News

Officials Respond as 22 Bodies Found in Houston-Area Bayous in 2025

Several bodies found in vacant Fort Worth mortuary
Local

H-Town Latest News: Charges Filed Against Owners Of Mortuary

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close