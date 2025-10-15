Listen Live
Local

A $50k Water Bill Houston Landlord gets Major Help

Now this right here is wild — imagine checking your mail and seeing a $50,000 water bill

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

J Mac
Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

Now this right here is wild — imagine checking your mail and seeing a $50,000 water bill. That’s exactly what happened to one Houston landlord when a hidden leak ran his bill all the way up.

He tried to get help, but the city wasn’t moving fast enough. So he called in the big guns — KHOU 11. Once their team got involved, city officials finally stepped up, looked into the situation, and realized the crazy charges came from a leak that had been running for months.

After the review, the landlord got some good news — that monster bill was wiped out.

He told KHOU he was beyond thankful because that kind of hit could’ve ruined him financially.

It’s a reminder for all of us in H-Town — check your pipes, check your bills, and don’t be afraid to speak up when something doesn’t add up. Sometimes, it takes a little media pressure to make things right.

A $50k Water Bill Houston Landlord gets Major Help  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

D'Angelo and The Vanguard
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Crime

More Than 30 Missing Kids Found in Texas Human Trafficking Sweep

Jourdan Dunn donates blood
Health

Sickle Cell Awareness with Dr. Michelle Brucknor

Applications Photo Illustration
Technology

Instagram To PG-13 Only Content for Teens

Several bodies found in vacant Fort Worth mortuary
Local

H-Town Latest News: Charges Filed Against Owners Of Mortuary

How Music Got Free - Eminem
Music

Eminem Grandchild On The Way And A Hip Hop Museum

Police Lights
News

Officials Respond as 22 Bodies Found in Houston-Area Bayous in 2025

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close