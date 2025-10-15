Listen Live
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 15, 2025

Published on October 15, 2025

Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. This update covers crucial developments impacting our rights and the very foundation of our democracy.

‘No Kings’ Protest

First, organizers are gearing up for a second major nationwide protest on Saturday, October 18. Four months after the initial “no Kings” demonstrations, the 5051 Coalition is again calling people to the streets. The movement, which stands for “a democracy without thrones, crowns or kings,” is pushing back against what it views as President Trump’s expansion of executive powers and authoritarian rule. It’s a powerful stance for protecting our democratic principles.

Restrictive Rules for Journalists from the Pentagon

In another significant development, the Pentagon has issued new restrictive rules for journalists. Reporters covering the Defense Department were given a deadline to sign the new agreement or risk losing their press credentials. This move, pushed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has been widely condemned as a direct threat to press freedom and government transparency.

Nearly every major news outlet, along with the Pentagon Press Association, has refused to comply with these new rules. The policy would prevent journalists from using unapproved information, even if it is not classified, and gives the department power to revoke access for those who do not sign. This conflict raises serious questions about the public’s right to know and the media’s ability to hold power accountable. Stay tuned as this critical situation unfolds.

