Danity Kane Announces Reunion Tour

Danity Kane Announces Reunion with 'The Untold Chapter Tour'

Published on October 16, 2025

2013 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: David Livingston / Getty

Danity Kane is reuniting for a tour following the conclusion of Diddy’s trial. The girl group announced the news on Instagram, with VIP tickets going on sale Friday, October 17th. The tour will feature reshaped setlists and confessions, promising to leave audiences inspired and changed. The nine-show tour will include stops in Los Angeles, Detroit, and New York City. Original member Dawn Richard confirmed she will not be part of the reunion.

