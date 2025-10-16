Listen Live
News

Ace Frehley, The Spaceman, Dead at 74

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kiss In Concert - Sacramento CA 1996
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist for KISS known for his persona, The Spaceman, died Thursday evening following a hospitalization for a brain bleed as a result of a fall he suffered in September, according to Rolling Stone. He was 74.

Reportedly, the 74-year-old Frehley had been on a ventilator for a while, which unfortunately has not led to any improvement in his condition, according to TMZ. His family took the rock legend off of life support.

RELATED: Former KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley on Life Support

RELATED: ROCK MOMENT – KISS ‘Detroit Rock City’

Frehley had been suffering from a brain bleed as a result of a fall at his studio on Sept. 25, which at the time was described as “minor.” The fall forced the cancelation of his upcoming tour dates. His social media team released this statement the day of his fall:

“Dear Rock Soldiers, [Frehley] had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital,” his team said in a statement. “He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPC36UYjcZv/

A week later, his team stated the guitarist was suffering from complications as a result of the fall, so he made the decision to cancel the rest of his tour dates.

Frehley was a founding member of KISS, performing with the band from 1973 to 1982, before leaving due to creative differences and substance abuse issues. He rejoined his former bandmates in 1996 for their reunion tour, later leaving again in 2002.

RELATED: Rest in Peace: Rock Stars Who We’ve Lost in 2025

The guitarist helped create classic KISS songs, like “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was made for Lovin’ You,” and “Detroit Rock City.”

Frehley, also known as Space Ace, went on to have a successful solo career following his time with KISS. His time as a solo artist may be best remembered for his cover of Russ Ballard’s and Hello’s “New York Groove,” which appeared on his self-titled debut solo album, while still a member of KISS.

He released 10 solo albums over the course of his career, including two under the moniker “Frehley’s Comet.” His latest release was 2024’s 10,000 Volts, with an 11th album, Origins Vol. 3 expected sometime this year.

The post Ace Frehley, The Spaceman, Dead at 74 appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.

Ace Frehley, The Spaceman, Dead at 74  was originally published on houstonseagle.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

D'Angelo and The Vanguard
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Crime

More Than 30 Missing Kids Found in Texas Human Trafficking Sweep

Applications Photo Illustration
Technology

Instagram To PG-13 Only Content for Teens

Jourdan Dunn donates blood
Health

Sickle Cell Awareness with Dr. Michelle Brucknor

How Music Got Free - Eminem
Music

Eminem Grandchild On The Way And A Hip Hop Museum

Several bodies found in vacant Fort Worth mortuary
Local

H-Town Latest News: Charges Filed Against Owners Of Mortuary

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close