Megan Thee Stallion Talks The Moment She Realized She Needed Therapy

Megan Thee Stallion recently accepted an award from The Trevor Project as the 2025 Mental Health Star of the Year. The 30-year-old has been through a series of challenges, including losing both parents and dealing with the online fallout from being shot by Tory Lanez.

She has emerged resilient and in a new relationship with Dallas Maverick Klay Thompson. At the I Am Table benefit brunch hosted by Taraji P. Henson, Megan talked about how she recognized she needed therapy.

“Through all of that grief, I was just working and trying to be the best Megan I could be,” Meg said. “I didn’t know I needed therapy until one day, I was just like, ‘Damn, I’m really sad, and it’s really scary how sad I am.’ And it was like, I didn’t care what happened to me. And I didn’t want to feel like that, like I should care about my life.”





At the same brunch, the Traumazine rapper talked about competition with other rap stars. With Nicki Minaj and Cardi B going through an epic online battle, part of an ongoing feud between the two stars, Megan has mostly stayed out of the fray when it comes to beef with other rappers. And that extends to her releases, which she doesn’t tie to any perceived competition.

“Of course I’m competitive, of course rap is competitive, and hell yeah I wanna win. I wanna be number one, for sure,” Megan told Henson. “But that’s not why I do it. I felt like, at a point, to please my fans because I love that my fans are very competitive, but I don’t wanna be tongue-wrestling on Twitter with you motherf-ckers about charting. And y’all don’t even like my music. Y’all wanna bully other people because you think that the next girl is not doing as good as me, or you think that I’m not doing as good as the next girl.”

She added, “But did you listen to any of my songs, for real? Do you hear what I’m saying? Do you like what I’m saying? Or you just wanna brag? So I felt like, damn, I gotta make music because I gotta be number one, I gotta chart, I gotta do this. Now I’m like, you know what? Nuh-uh. I’m gonna drop music when I feel like it. If you rock with me as Megan Thee Stallion and you a hottie, thank you so much.”

In other Megan news, she’s hosting an event in conjunction with her favorite holiday. The Hottieween event will take place in Humble, Texas, on Halloween night. As is her custom, she posted photos with a pumpkin head to celebrate spooky season.

See social media’s reaction to the Thompson and Meg hard launching their relationship below.

Megan Thee Stallion Talks The Moment She Realized She Needed Therapy was originally published on cassiuslife.com