Special Offer: Four Tickets for $30 Each at Majic Under the Stars!

Be part of the Majic on Saturday, October 25

Published on October 17, 2025

MUTS LAWN TICKET SALE
Source: Radio ONE / General

The People’s Station is turning up the excitement for our annual Under the Stars concert happening Saturday, October 25, 2025. Presented by Reliant, the star-studded event featuring Keith Sweat, Xscape, October London and Cupid “The Line Dance King,” promises a night of soulful performances under the open sky.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

To make the celebration even sweeter, Majic 102.1 has announced a limited-time special offer — fans can grab 4 lawn tickets for just $30 each. This exclusive deal gives concertgoers the chance to experience unforgettable live music at an unbeatable price. With energy high and anticipation building, Under the Stars is shaping up to be one of Houston’s can’t-miss music events of the year.

