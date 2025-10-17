Listen Live
Food & Drink

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

It's Shipley's That Rules Texas

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Let’s get one thing straight, amigo: we do love our Dr Pepper. That sweet, 23-flavor nectar of the gods has been fueling Texans since before we could legally drive and Whataburger? Please. That orange-and-white beacon of hope is the only fast food joint where a man can get a double meat, double cheese at 2:00 a.m. and still feel like a king.

But you wanna know what really keeps this great state spinning?

Shipley Do-Nuts.
Yeah, I said it.

Houston Chronicle
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

These sugary circles of joy are the unsung heroes of Texas mornings. While the rest of the world fights over cronuts and overpriced artisanal muffins, we’re out here with a hot dozen glazed and a kolache the size of a football.

Every Texas dad knows: nothing buys forgiveness for forgetting an anniversary like a pink box full of Shipley’s. Running late for work? One warm maple bar and suddenly your boss is your best friend and let’s not pretend the jelly-filled magic hasn’t saved a marriage or two. Or three. Walk into any Shipley’s and you’ll smell childhood, heartbreak, triumph and Sunday mornings all rolled into one. That sugary scent? That’s the smell of Texas glory, baby.

Houston Chronicle
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

So yeah, keep your fancy coffee and drive-thru tacos. We’ve got a glazed empire built on lard, love and loyalty.Dr Pepper is the drink. Whataburger is the meal. But Shipley’s?

Shipley’s is the reason.

The post Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try. appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.  was originally published on houstonseagle.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS LAWN TICKET SALE
Entertainment

Special Offer: Four Tickets for $30 Each at Majic Under the Stars!

MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 20, 2024
Entertainment

Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actress Diane Keaton at 79

US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Crime

More Than 30 Missing Kids Found in Texas Human Trafficking Sweep

Applications Photo Illustration
Technology

Instagram To PG-13 Only Content for Teens

Jourdan Dunn donates blood
Health

Sickle Cell Awareness with Dr. Michelle Brucknor

D'Angelo and The Vanguard
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Disco Deep Cut That Became Hip-Hop Gold

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close