MJ Still King Of The Charts

Michael Jackson Returns To No. 1 On The Charts

Published on October 20, 2025

Michael Jackson
Source: John Atashian / Getty

As Halloween approaches, iconic spooky songs like “Ghostbusters” and “Somebody’s Watching Me” see a surge in popularity. Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” returns to No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts, selling over 1,000 copies in the most recent tracking frame. The song has dominated the R&B Digital Song Sales ranking for over a decade and continues to rise on various Billboard charts. Additionally, Jackson’s hit “Billie Jean” is also climbing the charts, indicating a resurgence of classic Halloween tunes as the holiday nears.

