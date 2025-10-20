MJ Still King Of The Charts

Source: John Atashian / Getty

As Halloween approaches, iconic spooky songs like “Ghostbusters” and “Somebody’s Watching Me” see a surge in popularity. Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” returns to No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts, selling over 1,000 copies in the most recent tracking frame. The song has dominated the R&B Digital Song Sales ranking for over a decade and continues to rise on various Billboard charts. Additionally, Jackson’s hit “Billie Jean” is also climbing the charts, indicating a resurgence of classic Halloween tunes as the holiday nears.