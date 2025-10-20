Former NFL Running Back Doug Martin Died
Former Buccaneers running back Doug Martin passed away at the age of 36 while in police custody in Oakland, Calif. The incident occurred after police responded to a home break-in involving Martin, leading to a struggle near the Oakland Zoo. Martin reportedly resisted arrest, became unresponsive, and later died in the hospital. The cause of death is still under investigation, and Martin had a successful seven-year career in the NFL, rushing for over 5,000 yards.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Ex-NFL Star Doug Martin Died While Reportedly in Police Custody <a href="https://t.co/d3RBW7a2Kz">https://t.co/d3RBW7a2Kz</a> <a href="https://t.co/W2yVIxqSXx">pic.twitter.com/W2yVIxqSXx</a></p>— TMZ (@TMZ) <a href="https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1980243223319642448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 20, 2025</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
More from Majic 102.1