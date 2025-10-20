Former NFL Running Back Doug Martin Died

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

Former Buccaneers running back Doug Martin passed away at the age of 36 while in police custody in Oakland, Calif. The incident occurred after police responded to a home break-in involving Martin, leading to a struggle near the Oakland Zoo. Martin reportedly resisted arrest, became unresponsive, and later died in the hospital. The cause of death is still under investigation, and Martin had a successful seven-year career in the NFL, rushing for over 5,000 yards.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Ex-NFL Star Doug Martin Died While Reportedly in Police Custody <a href="https://t.co/d3RBW7a2Kz">https://t.co/d3RBW7a2Kz</a> <a href="https://t.co/W2yVIxqSXx">pic.twitter.com/W2yVIxqSXx</a></p>— TMZ (@TMZ) <a href="https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1980243223319642448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 20, 2025</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js