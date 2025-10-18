Listen Live
The Fumble: Chiefs-Lions Fight, Angel Reese's Victoria's Secret Show

The Fumble: Chiefs-Lions Fight, Debating Angel Reese Walking Victoria’s Secret Runway, & More

Published on October 18, 2025

The drama was at an all-time high this week in the NFL, and it bubbled over in Kansas City’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs have had a rough start to the season, but were able to beat the Lions 30-17 easily. The loss was so frustrating for Lions safety Brian Branch that when Patrick Mahomes Jr. tried to rap him up post-game, he ignored him and instead smacked Juju Smith-Schuster.

It started a brawl, and the league has since handed down punishments, but it leads The Fumble cohosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Hamilton to talk about what moments like these mean for sports and whether they’re beneficial. After all, even Branch called the move childish, but Rodney disagrees.

“I think it’s good for NFL storylines and sometimes I even think it’s good for team morale,” Rikai said. “Moments like these really can bring groups together. Obviously, the Chiefs have not been playing their best football this season. These kinds of moments can turn the corner for them for the rest of the season.”

Taking a sharp turn, Angel Reese continues to prove she’s more than a basketball player by becoming the first pro athlete to walk in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Despite social media cheering for her barely-there outfit, it still brought up the debate of sexualizing women, which Reese has battled with before, leading Rikai to ask, “What do you think is the reverberating impact and effect of Angel Reese highlighting and amplifying her sensuality and sexuality?”

Elsewhere this week, the team talks about Stephen A. Smith getting checked by Serena Williams’ husband, and Trump threatening to remove Boston as a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

The Fumble: Chiefs-Lions Fight, Debating Angel Reese Walking Victoria’s Secret Runway, & More  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

