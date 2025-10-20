See Janet Jackson & Her Cheekbones Slay The 2025 British Museum Gala

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

The British Museum Gala turned into a masterclass in timeless beauty and style, thanks to two living icons: Janet Jackson and Naomi Campbell. Between Janet’s fiery red chiffon and Naomi’s vintage lace masterpiece, the two were the evening’s best-dressed.

They reminded us that age has nothing on confidence, elegance, and pure Black excellence.

Janet Jackson at the British Museum Gala: The Queen of the High Cheekbones

Janet looked absolutely radiant. Every time we see her, it’s like time stands still. Her beauty hasn’t changed in decades, and those cheekbones? At this point they could contour themselves.

Her flawless face gives the same beauty we saw when she played Penny on Good Times, through her chart-topping pop era, her adult acting career, and now as a living legend. Janet’s glow is ageless, preserved by grace, self-care, and that signature Jackson confidence.

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

She stepped onto the carpet in a sculptural red chiffon Stephane Rolland gown, its layers flowing like liquid fire. The color framed her melanin while her high braided bun pulled everything upward, showcasing her bone structure and warm, confident smile. Her makeup was soft yet defined, with subtle shimmer and neutral tones that let her features shine.

Yes, Janet is the queen of the cheekbones because nobody serves face like Miss Janet.

Naomi Campbell at the British Museum Gala: Couture, Confidence, and British Elegance

Then there was Naomi, serving iconic style and runway attitude as only she can. The supermodel rocked a vintage Givenchy by Alexander McQueen gown that we loved. The dress was a lace creation that gave us a couture version of the British flag. Red, white, and blue never looked so chic. The look was bold, feminine, and an undeniable nod to British heritage, making it the perfect choice for the museum setting.

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Naomi paired the look with her signature straight hair, styled in a sleek half-up, half-down ponytail. The soft curved parts framed her face beautifully. Naomi doesn’t follow trends. The Mother of the Runway is the trend.

Janet and Naomi reminded us that true style never fades – it just gets better. Decades in, and Janet and Naomi are still setting the bar for beauty, elegance, and fashion. These women are the blueprint. Periodt.

Every time we see them, we’re taking notes.

See Janet Jackson & Her Cheekbones Slay The 2025 British Museum Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com