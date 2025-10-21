Former Writer for Chris Brown Cries On Podcast

Source: Cassy Athena / Getty

Kevin McCall recently shared on a podcast that he is currently relying on an EBT card for basic needs, despite having written major songs for Chris Brown in the past. The emotional moment occurred when McCall revealed he couldn’t afford to file a paternity petition for one of his children and publicly asked Chris Brown for financial help. This highlights the financial struggles faced by some songwriters, even as artists like Chris Brown earn millions from tours. The podcast hosts offered support, but the situation underscores the disconnect between songwriting fame and financial stability in the music industry.

Kevin McCall breaks down in tears mid-interview, revealing he depends on an EBT card despite once writing hit songs for Chris Brown



pic.twitter.com/I8oGLO0jr2 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 21, 2025