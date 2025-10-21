Snoop Supports LGBTQ+ Community With New “Love is Love” Kids’ Song After Controversy

Snoop Dogg has made an abrupt turn in his relationship with the LGBTQ+ community after making controversial comments on a podcast in August. He’s now collaborated with The Voice album Jeremy Beloate on a new song called “Love is Love.”

Beloate was on Team Snoop during his past season on The Voice. He and Snoop created the song together for Snoop’s animated YouTube show Doggyland.

The controversy began in August when Snoop appeared on the It’s Giving podcast. On that show, he recounted taking his grandson to see the 2022 Toy Story sequel Lightyear. In the movie, there’s a lesbian couple raising children, as well as the first onscreen kiss between same-sex partners ever in any Pixar or Disney film.

Snoop said he was unprepared to have a discussion with his grandson about two women in a relationship.

“Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’”

Snoop said he remembered thinking, “Oh sh-t, I didn’t come in for this sh-t. I just came to watch the god-damn movie.’”

He continued, “It f-ck me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s– that I don’t have an answer for… It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

The comments elicited a backlash that he initially answered on Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram page. They posted a discussion where host T.S. Madison called Snoop out. In a since-deleted comment, he said, “I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-yr-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

However, his representatives say the account was hacked, and Snoop didn’t make the post.

He’s apparently instead addressing the issue with new content on Doggyland. On the song “Love Is Love,” Beloate voices a puppy named Zippy who comes to hang with the Doggyland puppies. Snoop voices Bow Whizzle, one of the main characters on the series.

“Our parents are different / No two are the same / But the one thing that’s for certain is the love won’t change,” are some of the lyrics. “Families are special / They are so unique / Everybody’s got a purpose, more than what you see / We love you, parents / We love you so.”

Snoop also participated in Spirit Day which brings awareness to anti-bullying for LGBTQ+ teenagers. In his conversation with Beloate, he said, “It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be shown love, to be taught what love is…being able to have parents from all walks of life, whether it be two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key.”

Seee social media’s reaction to the initial statements below:

