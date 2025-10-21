WR Nico Collins sidelined with concussion, offense faces challenges

SEATTLE — The Houston Texans suffered a significant setback during their 27-19 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, as wide receiver Nico Collins exited the game with a concussion. Head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed the injury and stated, “We’ll evaluate him as the week goes on.”

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The injury occurred early in the fourth quarter when quarterback C.J. Stroud targeted Collins with a back-shoulder pass along the sideline. Covered by Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe, Collins leaped for the ball but failed to secure the catch as he fell to the ground, hitting his head on the turf. Medical staff assisted Collins off the field, and after a brief evaluation in the blue tent, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Before his exit, Collins had four receptions for 27 yards on 10 targets. Stroud, who finished with 229 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception, acknowledged the void left by his top target. “He’s our best player on offense. He’s one of the best players in the league,” Stroud said. “I got to find a way to get him the ball in better situations.”

The Texans, already missing Christian Kirk due to a hamstring injury, face a tough challenge as they prepare for a short week. Their next game is a home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. If Collins and Kirk remain sidelined, Houston will turn to Xavier Hutchinson and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to step up in their absence.

The Texans’ offense will need to adapt quickly to avoid further struggles as they aim to stay competitive in the AFC.

