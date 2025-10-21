Listen Live
Sports

WR Nico Collins sidelined with concussion, offense faces challenges

The Texans Could Be Without Nico Collins In An Early Must Win Game Against The 49ers!

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SEATTLE — The Houston Texans suffered a significant setback during their 27-19 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, as wide receiver Nico Collins exited the game with a concussion. Head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed the injury and stated, “We’ll evaluate him as the week goes on.”

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The injury occurred early in the fourth quarter when quarterback C.J. Stroud targeted Collins with a back-shoulder pass along the sideline. Covered by Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe, Collins leaped for the ball but failed to secure the catch as he fell to the ground, hitting his head on the turf. Medical staff assisted Collins off the field, and after a brief evaluation in the blue tent, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Related Stories

Before his exit, Collins had four receptions for 27 yards on 10 targets. Stroud, who finished with 229 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception, acknowledged the void left by his top target. “He’s our best player on offense. He’s one of the best players in the league,” Stroud said. “I got to find a way to get him the ball in better situations.”

The Texans, already missing Christian Kirk due to a hamstring injury, face a tough challenge as they prepare for a short week. Their next game is a home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. If Collins and Kirk remain sidelined, Houston will turn to Xavier Hutchinson and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to step up in their absence.

The Texans’ offense will need to adapt quickly to avoid further struggles as they aim to stay competitive in the AFC.

WR Nico Collins sidelined with concussion, offense faces challenges  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Halloween Houston
10 Items
Family & Parenting

10 Fun & Free Family Halloween Events in Houston

BUCCANEERS VS RAIDERS
Entertainment

Former NFL Running Back Doug Martin Died

MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Majic Under The Stars
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Majic Under The Stars

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Disco Deep Cut That Became Hip-Hop Gold

Drake
Entertainment

Drake Reunites With Ex Sophie To Celebrate Adonis’ Birthday

News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close