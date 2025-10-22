Listen Live
Misty Copeland Retires

Final bow: Misty Copeland retires from American Ballet Theatre after 25 years

Published on October 22, 2025

Misty Copeland And Cindi Levine Light The Empire State Building Pink In Celebration Of Glamour's Girl Project
Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Trailblazing ballet dancer Misty Copeland is retiring after 25 years with the American Ballet Theatre, where she made history as the first Black female principal dancer. The company will honor her with a gala evening, marking her return to the stage after a five-year hiatus. Copeland, who has been working to increase diversity in the dance world, will perform in a duet as Juliet before stepping away from ABT. Her retirement signifies the end of an era in ballet, but she remains committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in the industry.

