Exclusive: Patti LaBelle Shares Her Secret Recipe for Love with J-Mac

Yesterday was one for the books! I had the chance to catch up with the legendary Patti LaBelle at Kroger in Kingwood

Published on October 22, 2025

J-Mac Patti LaBelle
Source: Radio ONE / 97.9 The Box

Yesterday was one for the books! I had the chance to catch up with the legendary Patti LaBelle at Kroger in Kingwood, where she was promoting her famous Buttermilk Pancakes.

Now, you already know Patti doesn’t just bring the flavor in her music—she brings it to the kitchen, too. While she was greeting fans and signing boxes, I had to ask her for some advice: “Patti, what should I cook for a woman I really like?”

And in true Ms. LaBelle fashion, she smiled, dropped some soulful wisdom, and gave me a “recipe” that wasn’t just about food—it was about effort, confidence, and love.

Let’s just say, if you follow her advice, your dish (and your date) will turn out just right.

Check out the video below to see how it all went down — and trust me, Patti LaBelle had everybody in the room smiling!

Watch the full clip below:

Exclusive: Patti LaBelle Shares Her Secret Recipe for Love with J-Mac  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

