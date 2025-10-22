How Imani Archer Is Carrying Her Father D’Angelo’s Legacy Forward – One Song At A Time

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

“It’s just really hard,” Imani Archer said softly. “I just wish he was still here.”

Imani is the only daughter of legendary R&B icon D’Angelo. She recently had a virtual interview with BET — her first time officially opening up since her father’s death.

The interview was emotional and raw but filled with love.

D’Angelo’s Daughter Imani Archer Opens Up About Her Late Father With BET

BET shared that the 26-year-old singer and songwriter took deep breaths between tears. At times, she turned the Zoom off to collect herself. Still, she wanted to share her truth — and her father’s story.

D’Angelo’s passing has left millions heartbroken. The news has rippled through the entertainment world and still stings. But for Imani, the loss of her father has taken an emotional toll.

“This last week has been really, really hard,” she admitted.

Imani shared that her father’s career really took off during her younger, formative years. As a result, she spent most of her time with her mother. Still, she remembers her time with her father fondly — especially how he made developing their relationship through music a priority.

A musician herself, Imani cherishes these musical moments the most. “We would play and sing together all the time,” she recalled with a warm smile. “Me and him both do this thing where we won’t sing the song as it is — we’ll sing it in the harmony.”

Her voice softened with a smile. “He was like, ‘What? You know how to do that? That’s what I do!’” It was their bond — a shared rhythm that connected them beyond words.

How Imani Archer Plans To Carry D’Angelo’s Legacy Forward Through Her Own Music

Now, Imani is turning her grief into art. “He inspired me in so many ways,” she said. “He just really loved music. He put his everything into it.”

As she begins to release her own songs, Imani hopes to channel that same passion. Her new single, “Surreal,” drops October 24. It is a soulful track that she wrote before her father’s passing that now means more.

“That’s a way I can honor him — having that same love, care, and attention in my songs,” she declared.

D’Angelo’s music, known for its soulful and introspective lyrics, shaped generations of R&B lovers, especially Black women who saw themselves in his music. His daughter, Imani, now looks to carry that legacy forward, sharing her own voice and passions with the world.

You can read Imani Archer’s full interview and watch her emotional conversation with BET here.

How Imani Archer Is Carrying Her Father D’Angelo’s Legacy Forward – One Song At A Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com