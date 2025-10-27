Listen Live
Adrian Peterson Arrested in Sugar Land on DWI and Weapons Charges

Published on October 27, 2025

Dallas Cowboys vs Oakland Raiders
Former Minnesota Vikings All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning in Sugar Land, Texas, on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to multiple reports. Authorities told KHOU.com that Peterson, 40, was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. Jail records confirmed the arrest, though additional details about the incident have not yet been released.

The Texas native, born in Palestine, rose to fame for his remarkable athleticism and dominance on the football field. Before joining the NFL, Peterson starred at the University of Oklahoma, where he became one of college football’s most electrifying players.

This marks the second time this year Peterson has faced DWI-related charges. In April, he was arrested in Minnesota for a suspected DWI just hours after attending the Vikings’ NFL Draft party. According to reports, he was booked early that morning after spending the previous evening at the team’s event, where he even conducted an on-air interview with local station KFAN.

Peterson’s on-field legacy remains impressive, with a career that includes more than 14,000 rushing yards and an NFL MVP award. However, his repeated run-ins with the law have drawn growing concern and criticism. Once celebrated as one of football’s greats, Peterson’s recent arrests have put a spotlight on the challenges some athletes face transitioning beyond their playing careers.

