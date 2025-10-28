Win 4 VIP Passes to Scarface’s 55th Birthday Bash & Concert

Source: General / Majic 102.1



Houston’s own Brad “Scarface” Jordan is celebrating his 55th in a big way! Don’t miss the Birthday Bash & Concert going down Friday, November 14th, 2025 at the Bayou Music Center (520 Texas Ave).

It’s a hometown celebration for a true legend — you already know this one’s gonna be epic!

Enter for your chance to win a VIP package for four (4) to Brad “Scarface” Jordan 55th Birthday Bash & Concert with Special Guests Too Short, Mike Epps, Bun B & More on Friday, November 15th at Bayou Music Center.

