Win 4 VIP Passes to Scarface's 55th Birthday Bash & Concert

Published on October 27, 2025

Source: General / Majic 102.1


Houston’s own Brad “Scarface” Jordan is celebrating his 55th in a big way! Don’t miss the Birthday Bash & Concert going down Friday, November 14th, 2025 at the Bayou Music Center (520 Texas Ave).

It’s a hometown celebration for a true legend — you already know this one’s gonna be epic!

Enter for your chance to win a VIP package for four (4) to Brad “Scarface” Jordan 55th Birthday Bash & Concert with Special Guests Too Short, Mike Epps, Bun B & More on Friday, November 15th at Bayou Music Center. 

