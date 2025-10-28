JAY-Z Isn’t Here For MAGA’s Meltdown Over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

Ever since it was announced that Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny would be the performing act during the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, Republican snowflakes have been falling apart.

They’ve called for Bad Bunny to be replaced with country singers, including going as far as creating an online petition (which won’t be linked to in this story because the whole petition is embarrassing.) They’ve cried that Bad Bunny is un-American. It’s been wild watching the hurt white feelings that have taken place ever since the announcement.

The senior-most crybaby of them all, President Trump, even called the choice of Bad Bunny for the halftime show, “Absolutely ridiculous.”

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

But worry not. JAY-Z, whose Roc Nation has been in charge of picking the halftime acts since 2019 told TMZ that he’s not wavering.

“They love him. Don’t let them fool you,” Hov told TMZ when asked about all the hate Bad Bunny’s been receiving. Because Jigga knows what all Americans who didn’t vote Republican know: Benito is not only a beloved artist, he’s one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

“After Roc Nation tapped Benito in late September, Trump reacted a week later with disdain, claiming to conservative outlet Newsmax, ‘I’ve never heard of him… I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s, like, crazy,’” Billboard reports.

Because the Trump administration is filled with heartless sycophants, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warned that U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agents will be “all over the place at the Super Bowl.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has already stated that he’s cool with Bad Bunny performing.

“He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” Goodell told CBS Sports. “That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value. It’s carefully thought through.”

The commish added, he doesn’t think the NFL has ever “selected an artist without some blowback or criticism.”

The Charlie Kirk-founded Turning Point USA has even gone so far as offering an alternative halftime show, with a lineup that has still not been announced.

See the onging reaction to Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance below.

JAY-Z Isn’t Here For MAGA’s Meltdown Over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance was originally published on cassiuslife.com