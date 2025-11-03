Listen Live
10 Legendary Rock Bands Who Went Out with a Right Stinker!

Swapped Their Heroes for Tribute Acts

Published on November 3, 2025

Fat Bottomed Girls left off album

1. Queen – Made in Heaven (1995)
HEADLINE: “Freddie’s Farewell or Studio Séance?”
A moving tribute, sure but this one sounds like Queen holding a séance with a drum machine. Freddie’s voice still gives goosebumps, but the rest is stitched together from scraps and sentiment.
VERDICT: The heart says yes, the ears say nah.

2. Van Halen – A Different Kind of Truth (2012)
HEADLINE: “Diamond Dave Returns! Then Trips Over His Own Ego!”
The reunion no one asked for, but everyone hoped might work. Instead, we got reheated riffs, David Lee Roth talking instead of singing and Eddie sounding tired of the whole circus.
VERDICT: Different kind of truth? More like the harsh kind.

Aerosmith through the years

3. Aerosmith – Music from Another Dimension! (2012)
HEADLINE: “The Dimension Where Good Songs Don’t Exist!”
Steven Tyler croons like he’s auditioning for American Idol: The Movie. The album’s stuffed with power-ballad cheese and space-filler swagger. The exclamation mark in the title’s doing all the heavy lifting.
VERDICT: Send it back to whatever galaxy it came from.

4. The Who – Endless Wire (2006)
HEADLINE: “The Sound of Two Old Gents Trying to Remember the Chords!”
Part opera, part nap time. Pete Townshend’s still clever, but we wanted smashed guitars, not a concept album that sounds like a BBC Radio 4 drama.
VERDICT: Endless? It felt it.

Lars Ulrich talks about writing and recording during COVID.

5. Metallica – St. Anger (2003)
HEADLINE: “Lars’ Bin Lid Heard ‘Round the World!”
That snare drum, sweet mercy. It’s like someone’s beating a saucepan with a stick. No solos, no hooks, no fun just four millionaires shouting into a dustbin.
VERDICT: Anger, yes. Music, not so much.

6. Oasis – Dig Out Your Soul (2008)
HEADLINE: “The Last Stand of the Manc Gods and It’s a Bit Meh.”
The final hurrah before the inevitable fistfight. A few decent moments buried under layers of dull. You can hear the brothers mentally drafting their solo contracts.
VERDICT: Less swagger, more stagger.

Underwood and Rose

7. Guns N’ Roses – Chinese Democracy (2008)
HEADLINE: “14 Years, 14 Million Dollars, 0 Soul.”
Axl spent over a decade perfecting this mess and it still sounds like he recorded it inside a robot factory. No Slash, no danger and no fun.
VERDICT: More like Chinese Delusion.

8. Black Sabbath – 13 (2013)
HEADLINE: “Old Gods Try to Summon the Devil and Accidentally Called Their Chiropractor.”
They tried to recapture the doom of ’70s Sabbath, but it ended up sounding like Sabbath cosplay. Ozzy’s still a legend, but this one plods more than it pounds.
VERDICT: Heavy, yes. Just not heavenly.

Pink Floyd

9. Pink Floyd – The Endless River (2014)
HEADLINE: “The Chillout Album Nobody Asked For.”
Supposed to be their grand farewell, but it’s mostly ambient leftovers from The Division Bell. Gorgeous in parts, dull in most. Perfect for yoga, not for rocking out.
VERDICT: Echoes of greatness, but floating off into the spa mist.

10. Dire Straits – On Every Street (1991)
HEADLINE: “The Straits of Yawn.”
Mark Knopfler’s fingers still work, but his heart’s clearly down the golf course. The energy’s gone, the swing’s gone and so, sadly, were the fans.
VERDICT: Money for nothing and you can keep your change.


Every rock god gets one bad record, but these weren’t just wobbles, they were nosedives. From snare-drum nightmares to midlife crises on vinyl, these albums remind us why it’s sometimes better to quit while you’re loud.

