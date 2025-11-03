Listen Live
Uncategorized

My 1st Memory of AC/DC

My crazy journey for the rock radio dream!

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
Source: INDIO, CA – APRIL 10: Musician Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

I’ve never seen AC/DC live or actually purchased any of their albums but somehow, I’ve always loved them! My 1st job in radio was at a rock station in Chattanooga, TN. I moved all the way across country from LA by myself for 6 hours a week to start. I made $7 and worked Friday and Saturday night midnight to 3am. My dad thought I was insane but supported me anyway by making the journey with me across country in a packed Toyota Corolla, while all my friends thought I’d be back in LA in 4 mos. I worked as a server in a restaurant to pay my bills which I barely did. I deferred car payments numerous times and could barely pay my rent. I remember always having to choose between tissue or toilet paper. I would work doubles at the restaurant, which was a steakhouse where I got half off the whole menu. For a poor person, I ate a lot of filet mignon!

After my dinner shifts, I’d head over to the radio station every night and work for free just so I could perfect my craft. I was driven and determined to succeed! One day my boss needed me to ‘run the board’ for our morning show out of Florida. I was so excited take on more responsibility and be at the radio station when the sun was out! That morning, I was all hyped up and had my fingers on all the right buttons when this amazing, rocking song came on with no lyrics. I had never heard it before, but it was perfect into for the show and I was hooked. That song was AC/DC Thunderstruck, and I instantly became a fan! to this day, whenever I hear that song, I think back to the beginning and the best time of my career.

By the way, I was in Chattanooga for 5 years after that, so all of my LA friends were wrong.

Lana Backman

The post My 1st Memory of AC/DC appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.

My 1st Memory of AC/DC was originally published on houstonseagle.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Joe Carmouche & Friends at Dirty Shirley's
Events

Joe Carmouche & Friends Live at Dirty Shirley’s | Nov 8

Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings
Sports

Amazon Prime To Stream NFL Black Friday Game For Free

Halloween Houston
10 Items
Family & Parenting

10 Fun & Free Family Halloween Events in Houston

Verizon's How Sweet The Sound 2010 - Charlotte
Faith & Fame

Marvin Sapp Honors Late Wife Dr. MaLinda Sapp

Our Favorite Moments MUTS 2025
35 Items
Entertainment

Our Favorite Moments from Majic Under The Stars 2025

hc031124transpoprojects
Local

One Of The Largest TxDOT Projects Through Downtown

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

Entertainment

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Congregation to Bring Food Instead of Tithes

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close