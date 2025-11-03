My 1st Memory of AC/DC

Source: INDIO, CA – APRIL 10: Musician Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

I’ve never seen AC/DC live or actually purchased any of their albums but somehow, I’ve always loved them! My 1st job in radio was at a rock station in Chattanooga, TN. I moved all the way across country from LA by myself for 6 hours a week to start. I made $7 and worked Friday and Saturday night midnight to 3am. My dad thought I was insane but supported me anyway by making the journey with me across country in a packed Toyota Corolla, while all my friends thought I’d be back in LA in 4 mos. I worked as a server in a restaurant to pay my bills which I barely did. I deferred car payments numerous times and could barely pay my rent. I remember always having to choose between tissue or toilet paper. I would work doubles at the restaurant, which was a steakhouse where I got half off the whole menu. For a poor person, I ate a lot of filet mignon!

After my dinner shifts, I’d head over to the radio station every night and work for free just so I could perfect my craft. I was driven and determined to succeed! One day my boss needed me to ‘run the board’ for our morning show out of Florida. I was so excited take on more responsibility and be at the radio station when the sun was out! That morning, I was all hyped up and had my fingers on all the right buttons when this amazing, rocking song came on with no lyrics. I had never heard it before, but it was perfect into for the show and I was hooked. That song was AC/DC Thunderstruck, and I instantly became a fan! to this day, whenever I hear that song, I think back to the beginning and the best time of my career.

By the way, I was in Chattanooga for 5 years after that, so all of my LA friends were wrong.



Lana Backman

