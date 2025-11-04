Listen Live
Stefon Diggs Says Baby Coming Soon

Stefon Diggs Reveals Sex of Baby With Cardi B, Teases Birth Will Be ‘Real Soon’

Published on November 4, 2025

2025 CFDA Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs is getting ready for fatherhood as his pregnant girlfriend Cardi B’s due date approaches. The couple is expecting a baby boy, and Diggs expressed excitement about the upcoming journey into parenthood. Cardi had hinted at wanting a baby boy in her song lyrics before confirming her pregnancy with Diggs. Despite some legal drama involving paternity claims, the couple is focused on their growing family, with Cardi showing support for Diggs at his football games.

