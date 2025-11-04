Listen Live
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical Returns to Broadway Next Year

Published on November 4, 2025

Tina Turner, American Singer & Actress
Source: Lynn Goldsmith / Getty

Experience the electrifying journey of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, a powerful tribute to the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. This inspiring production showcases Tina Turner’s remarkable rise to fame, set to her iconic hits and featuring a gripping portrayal of her resilience and talent. With a Grammy-winning soundtrack and a compelling storyline, TINA is a must-see theatrical experience for fans of the music legend. Recommended for ages 14 and up, the show includes intense themes and dynamic staging that bring Turner’s story to life on stage.

