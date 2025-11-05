FAA Reduces Flight Capacity by 10% at 40 Major Airports Amid Shutdown

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a significant reduction in flight capacity, cutting 10% of air traffic at 40 major U.S. airports starting Friday. This unprecedented move comes as the ongoing federal government shutdown, now in its second month, continues to strain resources and staffing.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed the decision during a press conference on Wednesday, emphasizing the need to maintain safety amid growing pressures. Air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay since the shutdown began on October 1, are facing mounting challenges, including staffing shortages and mandatory overtime. Bedford stated, “We can’t ignore it. This is about ensuring safety before a crisis occurs.”

The affected airports, which will be disclosed on Thursday, are among the nation’s busiest hubs. The reduction is expected to impact thousands of daily flights, including commercial, cargo, and private aircraft. The FAA oversees more than 44,000 flights daily, and the cutbacks aim to alleviate pressure on air traffic control facilities that have been operating with limited staff.

Airlines and industry groups have expressed concern over the potential disruptions. Southwest Airlines, in a statement, said it is evaluating the impact on its schedule and urged Congress to resolve the shutdown swiftly. Airlines for America, a trade association representing major carriers, echoed the call for immediate action to restore normal operations.

The decision follows warnings from Secretary Duffy about the potential for “mass chaos” in the skies if the shutdown persists. He cited a deadly mid-air collision earlier this year as a reminder of the importance of proactive measures. “We learned from that. Now, we act before adverse consequences arise,” Duffy said.

As the shutdown drags on, the aviation industry faces increasing uncertainty. The FAA’s move underscores the broader implications of the government impasse, with ripple effects expected to disrupt travel plans and cargo shipments nationwide. Industry leaders and unions continue to urge lawmakers to end the stalemate and restore full functionality to the National Airspace System.

FAA Reduces Flight Capacity by 10% at 40 Major Airports Amid Shutdown was originally published on majicatl.com