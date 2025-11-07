Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

Peacock has set to premiere a three-part documentary series by Jordan Peele that reclaims the story of the Wild West and reveals the true history of Black cowboys.

High Horse: The Black Cowboy is set to release on Thursday, Nov. 20. Executive producer and Academy Award winner Peele plans to set the record straight on the largely untold story of cowboys that has been stripped from American history.

“I’m grateful to Monkeypaw for amplifying the powerful voices and long-standing culture of Black Cowboys and Cowgirls through High Horse: The Black Cowboy, on Peacock,” said Peele in an interview. “Their history is inseparable from the story of our country — and this project aims to honor and celebrate their lasting legacy.”

High Horse will feature original interviews from an iconic roster of pop culture icons and historical figures, including artists Bun B and Blanco Brown, legendary actress Pam Grier, Lori Harvey, INK, fashion ico and matriarch Tina Knowles, rapper Rick Ross, actor Glynn Turman, Lynae Vanee and members of the Compton Cowboys collective.

Acclaimed musician Raphael Saadiq also composed the original score for the series, blending contemporary R&B with classic soul, adding another layer of excellence to the production.

The documentary— which was inspired in creation after the release of Peele’s movie Nope, is intended to confront the misconception surrounding the American West that is portrayed in media and literature for over a century. Traditional narratives have largely erased the significant contributions Black cowboys had. In the post-Civil War era, about one out of four cowboys were Black, according to history records.

You can watch the trailer for High Horse: The Black Cowboy below.





Jordan Peele’s New Doc Reveals Untold Story Of Black Cowboys was originally published on foxync.com