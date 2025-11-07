Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 7, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

Detroit Elects Its First Black Woman Mayor In a landmark moment for Detroit, Mary Sheffield has made history, becoming the city’s first-ever Black woman mayor. Unofficial results show Sheffield securing a commanding victory with approximately 77% of the vote over fellow Democrat Solomon Kinloch. During her watch party celebration, Mayor-elect Sheffield described her win not just as a personal achievement but as a powerful movement that successfully united Detroiters from every neighborhood. Her victory marks a significant step forward for representation in one of America’s most iconic cities.