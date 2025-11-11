Listen Live
[PHOTOS] Fashion Show Woodlands Marks 10 Years of Glamour and Giving

Published on November 11, 2025

Fashion Show Woodlands
Source: Gary Huffman / Fashion Show Woodlands

For a decade, Houston socialite and influencer Theresa Roemer has dazzled guests with her signature event, the Fashion Show Woodlands—a star-studded celebration of fashion and philanthropy that supports the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This year marked the 10th anniversary of the glamorous affair, and it was nothing short of unforgettable.

Fashion Show Woodlands
Source: Gary Huffman / Fashion Show Woodlands

Held at Roemer’s lavish Woodlands estate, the evening drew over 500 guests, with more than 300 tickets sold, and was presented by BMW of The Woodlands. The event’s theme, Cirque De Soleil Paris, came alive through extravagant performances, couture fashion, and a spirit of giving that made the night as meaningful as it was dazzling.

Fashion Show Woodlands
Source: Gary Huffman / Fashion Show Woodlands

Guests were greeted with cocktails and light bites—featuring quiche, shrimp, sliders, and potatoes—before being immersed in a whimsical world of live entertainment. Contortionists, ballerinas, stilt walkers, jugglers, puppeteers, and showgirls brought the Cirque theme to life, while clown noses handed out at check-in added a playful touch. The highlight of the night came when Teresa Giudice, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, made a grand entrance on the runway in a show-stopping designer gown.

Fashion Show Woodlands
Source: Gary Huffman / Fashion Show Woodlands

In keeping with Roemer’s commitment to charity, the event featured an inspiring video highlighting the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s origins and mission, with a special appearance from Tommy Austin, the organization’s co-founder. Over $100,000 was raised during the evening to help grant wishes for children facing critical illnesses.

Fashion Show Woodlands
Source: Gary Huffman / Fashion Show Woodlands

But amid the glamour, the evening took a deeply personal and emotional turn. To the surprise of attendees, Theresa Roemer took the stage to renew her vows with her husband, Lamar, after 20 years of marriage. Lamar, who has been battling a terminal illness, was assisted onto the stage by caregivers as the ceremony—officiated by Reverend Kristi Hoss Schiller—brought many guests to tears.

Fashion Show Woodlands
Source: Gary Huffman / Fashion Show Woodlands

The fashion show’s breathtaking finale unfolded on a runway built directly over Roemer’s iconic pool, illuminated by twinkling lights, carousel horses, and floating mini hot-air balloons that transformed her estate into a Parisian dreamscape. VIP guests were also treated to an exclusive tour of Roemer’s world-famous designer closet—a space celebrated nationwide for its luxury and scale.

Fashion Show Woodlands
Source: Gary Huffman / Fashion Show Woodlands

Combining style, spectacle, and compassion, Theresa Roemer’s 10th Annual Fashion Show Woodlands once again proved why it remains one of the Houston area’s most anticipated social events—where fashion meets purpose and every moment tells a story.

