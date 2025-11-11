Listen Live
15-Year-Old Charged After Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Houston Teen

Published on November 11, 2025

Houston police say a 15-year-old driver has been taken into custody following a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 17-year-old Brian Gonzalez early Sunday morning in the city’s south side.

Investigators report the collision occurred around 1 a.m. near Kassarine Pass and Martin Luther King Boulevard. According to authorities, a red GMC Sierra was traveling at a high rate of speed when its side mirror struck a woman walking along the street, then hit Gonzalez. The driver did not stop to help and left the scene.

Gonzalez, a high school senior who would have turned 18 in two months, was taken to a hospital where he later died. Officers later found the vehicle and arrested the teen driver, who has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death and failure to stop and render aid causing injury. Because the suspect is a juvenile, their name and photo have not been released.

Family members told KHOU 11 News that Gonzalez had been walking home from a neighborhood party when the crash occurred. Loved ones described him as kindhearted, funny, and selfless, someone who left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

“We’re devastated,” said Alondra Gonzalez, the victim’s sister-in-law. “It still doesn’t feel real. We’re trying our best to stay strong.”

Friends and relatives gathered Sunday to honor Gonzalez’s memory, remembering him as a loyal friend and bright young man with a big heart. “Brian was like family to everyone who knew him,” said Omar Paita, a close friend. “It’s hard to believe he’s gone.”

Another friend, Jonathon Malagon, said he’s struggling to understand how someone could flee after causing such harm. “To just drive away like nothing happened—it’s heartbreaking,” he said. “We just want justice for Brian.”

Police continue to investigate the crash as the community mourns the loss of a young life cut short.

