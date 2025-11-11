Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty In Shocking Shooting Case

“I Was Jumped!” Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty In Attempted Murder Case

The former NFL star says he was defending himself after a wild brawl was caught on camera outside a celebrity boxing event — but prosecutors call it attempted murder.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl LV
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Antonio Brown, who is facing a second-degree attempted murder charge, had his lawyer enter a not guilty plea on his behalf as Brown is still in New Jersey after being extradited from the United Arab Emirates. 

Brown was arrested and returned to the United States last week. It’s unclear why or how long Brown will be detained in New Jersey and when he will be sent to South Florida to stand trial, Yahoo Sports reports.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred after a celebrity boxing event earlier this year. 

“The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior,” Brown’s lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, told TMZ. “Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who had previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served.”

Footage of the reported incident was promptly shared on social media. The video appears to show Brown leaving the event when he is approached by several men. A melee ensues, and moments later, gunshots can be heard as the crowd scatters. 

Police initially detained Brown, but he was released. Shortly after his release, Brown took to social media to claim that the alleged incident was “self-defense.”  

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” he wrote on his X account. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council [sic] and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

Witnesses claimed that Brown was the shooter during the incident. Police did not find a weapon on Brown when they arrived. A man, who was reportedly punched by Brown, claimed that the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver “began to run toward him with a firearm” and opened fire twice, Yahoo Sports reports. 

An arrest warrant was issued for Brown in June. If convicted, Brown faces up to 15 years in prison.

See social media’s ongoing reaction to the arrest below.

“I Was Jumped!” Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty In Attempted Murder Case was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Scarface Bday
Contests

Win 4 VIP Passes to Scarface’s 55th Birthday Bash & Concert

Scarface Bday
Events

Scarface: 55th Birthday Bash | Nov. 14th at Bayou Music Center

Sports

HBCU Caught Up In Latest College Basketball Gambling & Fixed Games Investigation

Halloween Houston
10 Items
Family & Parenting

10 Fun & Free Family Halloween Events in Houston

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: Hidden Disco Gem You Sleep On!

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Reggae King Ruled the Dance Floor in ’81

HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade
Events

76th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

16 Items
Pop Culture

2026 Grammy Nominations We Care About

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close