Style & Beauty

Skepta Covers 'British GQ' Men Of The Year

Skepta's Shirtless 'British GQ' Cover Has Our Full Attention

Skepta is standing strong and shirtless in a du-rag on the cover of British GQ.

Published on November 12, 2025

Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

British rapper and producer Skepta has made his debut as British GQ‘s Men of the Year first cover star, and we can’t catch our breath. At 43, the gorgeous hunk isn’t just aging well; he’s evolving in several aspects of his life. He’s gearing up to release his first album, Fork & Knife, in over six years, and his clothing line, Mains, debuted its third collection at London Fashion Week in September. Therefore, his British GQ Men of the Year cover is more than a salivating moment; it’s a glorious display of melanin, muscles, power, hustle, and grit.

Standing statuesque and shirtless, Skepta has captured the Internet’s attention on the cover of British GQ. His sculpted, tattooed chest looks inviting as he poses in a durag, a gold watch and bracelet, and black pants that expose his crisp white underwear. The magazine posted the stunning cover with the caption, “Presenting British GQ’s first Men of the Year cover star: Skepta,” and followers stampeded to the comment section, giving the London native his just dues.

Skepta Covers British GQ’s Men of the Year Issue

In the issue, Skepta discusses his career, his creative endeavors, and the roles he’s now embracing. While his persona is every bit of bad boy, he stresses in the interview that he works hard so that his son will be seen in a different light. “I don’t want my son to be nothing like me. I want my son to be a regular, nice boy. Like, that’s what we’re doing this for,” he said.

Skepta’s dominance isn’t just about rapping and fashion. It’s about the confidence to move at his own pace. At an age when most artists fade quietly, the artist is expanding his empire. He’s proof that creativity doesn’t expire; it matures, deepens, and commands more respect. On this cover, he isn’t just looking good, he’s looking ahead, showing that style and substance only grow stronger with time.

Skepta has built a career on breaking rules, first in music and now in fashion, and he continues to do so on his own terms.

Click here to check out the full article.

Skepta’s Shirtless ‘British GQ’ Cover Has Our Full Attention was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

