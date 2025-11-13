Source: Presley Ann / Getty

6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies

When “Being Eddie” debuted on Netflix this past Wednesday (November 12th), it reminded us of Eddie Murphy’s remarkable career. It called us to celebrate a legacy steeped in Black excellence and joy. Murphy’s story is shared across dinner tables, beauty shops, and family gatherings. From his debut as a comedic genius to his Hollywood blockbuster roles, Murphy has inspired laughter and camaraderie. He is sometimes even our late-night inspiration. His energy infects every scene, whether he’s in a bold red leather suit or nailing a punchline that leaves us in tears.

“Being Eddie” digs deeper. It shows us more than iconic moments, beyond the thunder of “Raw” or the action of “Beverly Hills Cop.” Murphy’s career is filled with unforgettable but sometimes overlooked performances. There is magic in those quieter roles. Each one demonstrates how much an artist can bring to his craft. “The Nutty Professor” and “48 Hrs.” may start the conversation, but Murphy’s heart, humor, and soul shine in every film.

The documentary proves Eddie Murphy is more than a household name. He stands for resilience, versatility, and Black creativity. Many lesser-known films are treasures: full of laughter, vulnerability, and pride. Celebrating these classics honors Murphy’s versatility and the beauty of Black storytelling.

This weekend, dive into Eddie’s film catalog. Go beyond the blockbusters. You’ll find hidden gems that deserve your attention and films that make Eddie Murphy not just an icon, but a family favorite across generations.

The Distinguished Gentlemen

The Distinguished Gentleman (1992) is a sharp political comedy starring Murphy as Thomas Jefferson Johnson, a savvy con man who discovers that the real money isn’t in small-time scams, but in Washington, D.C. Seizing an unexpected opportunity, he exploits name recognition to get himself elected to Congress using the recently deceased incumbent’s surname. Once in office, Johnson is amused to find politics just another lucrative racket, filled with special interests, behind-the-scenes deals, and moral compromises. However, as he encounters genuine corruption and the everyday impacts of legislative decisions, he faces a crisis of conscience. The film delivers biting satire on American politics but balances its critique with Murphy’s charm, quick wit, and gradual transformation from self-serving hustler to reluctant reformer.

