Scarface Turns 55 — Houston’s Icon Still Reigns

Source: Pandora / Pandora

Brad “Scarface” Jordan — Houston’s own “every rapper’s favorite rapper” — turned 55, and he’s celebrating like a man who earned every year. The iconic MC is hosting a massive 55th Birthday Bash & Concert at the Bayou Music Center (11/14/25), and the city is ready. This milestone hits different. Scarface spent the past few years fighting through some of the toughest health challenges of his life, and tonight feels like a victory lap that almost never happened.

Before the party kicks off, Scarface sat down with Madd Hatta of Majic 102.1 for a conversation that quickly turned into one of the most honest interviews of his career. The tone shifted from serious to funny to deeply reflective, sometimes within the same sentence. Scarface spoke openly about the health scares that nearly took him out — the aortic aneurysm, the kidney transplant from his son, and the heart surgery he faced late last year. He admitted he didn’t want the surgery at first. Someone had to talk him into it. That decision saved his life.

He carried that reality with him into the interview. His voice carried the weight of survival but also the energy of a man who still has things to do. At one moment he told Hatta, “To die young was an honor… And if you got old, you lived twice.” It was the kind of line only Scarface could deliver — raw, poetic, and shaped by everything he has lived through.

The conversation didn’t stay in the heavy lane, though. Scarface lit up when talking about music. He broke down the storytelling in classics like “Can’t Get Right.” He talked about the impact of his viral Tiny Desk performance, which introduced a new generation to the depth of his catalog. And even though he said he wasn’t planning to make another album, he revealed that a documentary and a biopic are already in motion. His story is coming to the screen, finally.

He also hinted that he might not be fully done with music. There’s a spark there. You can hear it. Scarface didn’t promise anything, but the door isn’t shut, and fans know that once the creative urge hits him, history tends to follow.

Tonight’s event reflects that same spirit. The 55th Birthday Bash promises special guests, live band energy, and a room full of people who have grown up with his music. Scarface plans to greet fans personally. He wants the night to feel like a thank you — not just a performance, but a moment shared with the people who stood with him through the highs and the darkest lows.

At 55, Scarface stands as more than a rapper. He is a living document of hip-hop. A survivor with stories still unfolding. A man who has walked right up to the edge of life and decided to come back with deeper purpose.

Tickets for Scarface’s 55th Birthday Bash & Concert are still available through Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and a limited number at the door. Houston gets to celebrate one of its greatest tonight — while he’s here to feel the love.

Check out the full interview below.