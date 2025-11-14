FOREIGNER Puts Another Out Front

Believe it or not, Foreigner has gone through at least four lead vocalists over the years. The biggest name is Lou Gramm , the original powerhouse voice behind hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Cold as Ice.” Then came Johnny Edwards , who fronted the band for a brief stretch, he sang on the album Unusual Heat in the early ’90s. In 2005, Kelly Hansen stepped in and became the face (and voice) of Foreigner for 20 years, until his recent farewell in 2025. Now, Luis Maldonado , a longtime guitarist in the band, is taking over lead vocal duty. So, yeah, Foreigner’s lead spot has evolved, but each era brought its own flavor

Short answer? It depends on what you came for. Here’s the real talk:

The band still rocks hard. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Foreigner is “excited for the future” with Maldonado at the mic and they’re treating Kelly Hansen’s departure with respect and big emotions. Classic hits live? Still there. The big songs, Juke Box Hero, Cold as Ice, Dirty White Boy are staples in their setlists. Even if the voice has changed, the catalog is still solid gold. Some fans feel like it’s a tribute act. There’s chatter (especially online) that the touring version has “almost no original members.” For a guy who grew up with the original Foreigner, that might sting a little. Transitions aren’t ugly. Hanson publicly passed the mic in a pretty classy way, praising Maldonado as having “voice, energy, and soul.” Legacy still matters. Lou Gramm’s name still looms large, while he’s mostly retired, he’s made guest appearances recently, bridging past and present.





Verdict:

Is It Worth It for You?

If you’re a die-hard Foreigner fan, there’s still something to grab onto. You’ll hear the big anthems, feel the nostalgia and see a band that’s honoring its legacy, even as it turns a new page. If what matters most is original chemistry (the Gramm-era energy, the classic lineup), you might walk in with some reservation, but if you’re in it for the songs and the live rock spectacle, this lineup still delivers a solid, high‑energy show.



Bottom line: Foreigner’s touring act today isn’t the exact band you grew up with, but it’s far from a cheap knock-off. For any person who’s lived through the rock radio heydays, it’s definitely worth giving it a shot.

