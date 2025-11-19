Source: General / Live Nation

Earth, Wind & Fire are set to bring their legendary sound to Sugar Land on May 5, delivering a night packed with timeless hits, explosive energy, and unmatched musicianship. Fans can expect the iconic group to light up the stage with classics like “September,” “Shining Star,” and “Let’s Groove,” blending their signature funk, soul, and R&B vibes into an unforgettable live experience. It’s a rare chance to witness one of the most influential bands in music history in an intimate, high-energy setting.. Smart Financial Centre is in for a show to remember.



Enter for your chance to win two tickets to Earth, Wind & Fire: Live In Concert on May 5, 2026 at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

