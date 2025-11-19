Listen Live
Win Tickets to See Earth, Wind & Fire LIVE at Smart Financial May 5!

Win Tickets to See Earth, Wind & Fire LIVE at Smart Financial May 5!

Published on November 19, 2025

EWF Houston 2025
Earth, Wind & Fire are set to bring their legendary sound to Sugar Land on May 5, delivering a night packed with timeless hits, explosive energy, and unmatched musicianship. Fans can expect the iconic group to light up the stage with classics like “September,” “Shining Star,” and “Let’s Groove,” blending their signature funk, soul, and R&B vibes into an unforgettable live experience. It’s a rare chance to witness one of the most influential bands in music history in an intimate, high-energy setting.. Smart Financial Centre is in for a show to remember.

Enter for your chance to win two tickets to Earth, Wind & Fire: Live In Concert on May 5, 2026 at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land. 

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN


