New Accusers Join Lawsuit Against Motown Icon Smokey Robinson

According to TMZ, R&B legend Smokey Robinson faces new allegations of sexual misconduct, as a male accuser has come forward with claims of inappropriate behavior. This development adds to an ongoing lawsuit involving four women who previously accused the Motown icon of sexual battery, assault, and other offenses.

The latest accuser, identified as John Doe, alleges that Robinson engaged in repeated acts of sexual harassment while he worked as a car detailer at the singer’s Chatsworth residence starting in 2013. According to legal documents, John Doe claims Robinson would often appear in his underwear, fondling himself in clear view, and making sexually suggestive gestures and remarks. The accuser further alleges that in 2022, Robinson grabbed his hand without consent and attempted to force it onto his erect penis. Following this incident, John Doe says he was fired but later rehired at the request of Robinson’s wife, Frances Gladney Robinson. He claims the inappropriate behavior resumed upon his return.

A fifth female accuser, also seeking to join the lawsuit, alleges similar misconduct, stating that Robinson attempted to force her to touch him on multiple occasions while she worked as a housekeeper.

Robinson’s attorney, Christopher Frost, has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as part of a coordinated effort to tarnish the singer’s reputation and extort money. Frost claims the accusers are part of a group conspiring against Robinson and his wife, calling the accusations “fabricated” and “avaricious.” He also criticized the plaintiffs for allegedly withholding evidence and refusing to cooperate fully with legal proceedings.

The lawsuit, initially filed in May, has drawn significant attention, with Robinson’s legal team maintaining that the claims are baseless. The accusers, however, assert that Robinson’s actions caused them emotional distress, humiliation, and fear for their safety.

As the case unfolds, Robinson’s legacy as a Motown pioneer is under scrutiny, with fans and the public awaiting further developments. These allegations remain unproven, and Robinson has not been criminally charged in connection with the claims.

