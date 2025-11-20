Listen Live
Win Passes to See Erykah Badu Live and Score Rare Badu Merch!

Published on November 20, 2025

Erykah Badu
Source: Mama’s Gun 2025 / 713 Music Hall

Majic 102.1 is giving you the ultimate window seat this weekend with a chance to see Erykah Badu live on Friday, November 28th at the 7-1-3 Music Hall. Not only can you experience her iconic performance, but you could also score an autographed Erykah Badu vinyl and an unreleased Telfar tote bag, making this a can’t-miss moment for true fans.

CONTEST BEGINS NOVEMBER 21st. COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

