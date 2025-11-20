Mia Thornton Arrested in Atlanta Over Alleged $11K Furniture Theft

Source: Carol Lee Rose

Former Real Housewives of the Potomac personality Mia Fields-Thornton is facing legal troubles in Georgia after authorities detained her at Atlanta’s airport on a felony theft charge. The incident unfolded at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where police say they were notified by Customs and Border Protection that a traveler with an outstanding warrant had been identified. That traveler was confirmed to be Fields-Thornton.

According to records from the Fulton County Jail, Fields-Thornton has been charged with theft by taking, a felony under Georgia law. The case stems from an allegation involving a condo she previously rented on Marietta Street in Atlanta.

Police paperwork obtained by CBS News Atlanta outlines the accusation: the management company in charge of the condo claims Fields-Thornton and a man identified as Jared McGriff abruptly left the unit in the early morning hours of October 28. The company alleges the pair not only vacated the property without notice, but left with the furnishings inside—including a television. Investigators estimate the missing items are worth about $11,000 in total.

Body-camera footage captured during her arrest shows Fields-Thornton calmly acknowledging that she was aware of the warrant. There was no reported resistance during her interaction with law enforcement.

Fields-Thornton first gained national attention after joining The Real Housewives of the Potomac in Season 6, becoming known for her bold personality and often-talked-about storylines. Earlier this year, she announced publicly that she had relocated to Atlanta and would not be returning to the Bravo franchise.

Her move to Georgia now appears connected to the circumstances surrounding the ongoing case, though neither Fields-Thornton nor her representatives have issued additional statements regarding the allegations.

As of now, the theft case remains active as police continue to review evidence and statements from both the condo management company and individuals associated with the rental. Fields-Thornton’s future legal steps—including whether she will seek bond or issue a formal response—are still developing.

