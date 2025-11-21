Listen Live
Win Tickets to the Houston Hoops Showdown!

Published on November 21, 2025

Houston Hoops
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Houston Hoops Showdown, featuring the University of Houston taking on Florida State University. This exciting matchup is set to bring high-energy action and big-game intensity to the court.

The game takes place on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Toyota Center, and you could be in the crowd cheering on your team. Don’t miss your shot to be part of the fun—enter now for your chance to win!

CONTEST BEGINS MONDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH

